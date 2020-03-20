These North Jersey Restaurants Have Special Family Deals

Takeout and delivery are your options when it comes to New Jersey restaurants for the next several weeks.

Many places are offering special deals as the state works to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Below are some local businesses offering special deals who you can support during this time.

Restaurants on this list are in Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren and Passaic counties.

ESSEX:

Anthony's Cheesecake, Bloomfield: Many $10 dinner entrees like balsamic pasta salad with chicken cutlet, chicken parm, penne Alfredo with bacon and more.

Berkshire Pork Chop Giambotta with Broccoli Rabe from at Anthonys. Anthony's Cheesecake

Bloomfield Steakhouse: Dinner for 2 boxes are $25. Choose from homemade meatloaf, sliced hanger steak, chicken marsala, chicken francaise, angry fish tacos and more.

Belmont Tavern, Belleville: Serving “made to order” menu favorites like chicken savoy and chicken Murphy, as well as all pasta dishes and shrimp appetizers — both half-trays and full trays are available.

Bistro D'Azur, South Orange: Offering "quarantine casseroles" for curbside pickup as well as two course prix fixe options. Family meals served with green salad, bread and cookies for dessert. Main course options include beef bourguignon, Chicken Provencal, grilled salmon and more. Meals for two are $45, and for four $85.

Fitzgerald's 1928, Glen Ridge: Family meal $30 feeds family of four, menu changes. Friday/Saturday is roasted chicken or steak frites with gravy, also available is New England Clam Chowder $5 and 12 wings for $12.

Da Pepo, Montclair: Family meal kit for four, $95 plus tax, rotating menu: March 20 is eggplant rollatini or artichoke hearts oreganata, baby green salad with fruits and goat cheese, chicken with wild mushrooms, four cheese pasta and Italian tortes.

Tashan, West Caldwell: 10 percent off all pick-up orders.

Ah'Pizza, Montclair/Harrison: The pizzeria is offering two family deals serving two to four people. Package one includes a salad, pizza and rigatoni pasta (or mashed potatoes) for $19.95. For $5 more, you can exchange the pizza for an Italian chicken specialty like parm, Francese or marsala.

PASSAIC:

Allwood Diner, Clifton: Family of four specials starting at $35. Specials include chicken parm, penne vodka, grilled chicken, London broil, spaghetti and meatballs and more.

Primo Amore Bistro, Hawthorne: Offering half-tray takeout specials like penne vodka and fettuccini Alfredo ($20) or chicken parm and chicken Francese ($40). Also available are quarts of marinara or vodka sauce for $10, each including a free box of Barilla pasta while supplies last.

Tavern 5, Pompton Plains: Family Italian, Family Comfort or Family Seafood meals starting at $49.

SUSSEX :

Mountain House Tavern and Grill, Branchville : Family meal deals include savory options like roasted pork chops, penne vodka and meatloaf.

Sussex Sit N’ Chat, Sussex : For $25, the Sussex staple provides five portions of either roast turkey, chicken parm, spaghetti and meatballs, penne Ala vodka, cheese ravioli, roast beef or burgers — all served with a large salad.

Sussex Sit N' Chat is just one of the numerous north Jersey restaurants offering family-style specials. Sussex Sit N' Chat (Facebook)

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, Sparta: Krogh’s is offering four varieties of classic family-style favorites with sides, including chicken parm, chicken or beef fajitas, pasta and meatballs and chicken French.

Hyde-Away Restaurant & Tap Room, Newton : The modern bar and grill serves family-style catering trays with classic menu items for takeout, including pasta, burgers and more.

Roxbury Diner, Succasunna In addition to offering full menu options through takeout and delivery, Roxbury Diner is going above and beyond and is also prepared to sell essential items like eggs, like, pasta, paper towels and toilet paper.

Yetters Diner & Restaurant, Augusta: Offers daily rotating family-style dinner options like eggplant parm and pasta — a tray for four is just $25.

UNION:

Feast Catering, Westfield: Free delivery of orders over $40. Menu favorites include beef stew, mac & cheese and chicken pot pie.

Publick House, Mountainside : Dinner for two specials vary nightly.

WARREN:

Celestine’s Catering Company, Washington : This southern-style eatery’s family meal deals include crispy fried chicken and chicken/bacon medallions, and each comes with a choice of two sides and four pieces of cornbread. Don’t forget the iced tea and sweet potato pie!

Pasta by Enzo, Washington: DIY pizza kit for $10 and those in need can get free soup and bread for lunch.

Pizza kit Pasta by Enzo

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

