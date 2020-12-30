These North Jersey Restaurants Closed In 2020

North Jersey's restaurant industry took a massive hit in 2020.
Even some of the most beloved bistros, delicious delis and longstanding luncheonettes could not survive COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's a list of the most notable North Jersey restaurants that closed in 2020.
- A Toute Heure, Cranford
- Bistro 18, Montclair
- Café Fiori, Randolph
- Callahan's, Norwood (food truck only)
- The Cassidy Bar + Kitchen, Maplewood
- Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill, Chatham, Denville, Oradell, Washington Township, Wayne, Westampton and Woodbury
- Cheeseburger in Paradise, Secaucus
- Costanera, Montclair
- Cucharamama, Hoboken
- David Burke at Orange Lawn, South Orange
- Double S Diner, Wantage (reopening as new restaurant)
- El Cocotero, Jersey City
- Flapjax, Wallington
- Freelance Bistro, Newton
- Fromage Grillé, Cranford
- Goat Coffeehouse, Lyndhurst
- Golden Dynasty, Hillsdale and Franklin Lakes
- The Greek Flame, Haworth
- Harold's Kosher Market, Paramus
- La Campagna Ristorante, Morristown
- Laurel & Sage, Montclair
- Libby’s Lunch, Paterson
- Liberty Park Diner, Jersey City
- Lorenzo’s, Woodland Park
- Market Taverne, Morristown
- Montclair Social Club, Montclair
- Morristown Pancake House, Morristown
- Mount Fuji Steakhouse, Hasbrouck Heights
- Nunzio’s Dolce Vita, Morristown
- Pairings Palate + Plate, Cranford
- Paolo’s Gourmet, Westwood
- Paul’s Bar and Bowling, Paterson
- Plum on Park, Montclair
- Section 201, New Milford
- Six Brothers Diner, Little Falls
- South House, Jersey City
- Square 1, Jersey City
- Technique, Westwood
- Tiffin, East Hanover
- Township Fountain, Saddle Brook
- Vanillamore, Montclair
- Watchung Deli, Montclair
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.