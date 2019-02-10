These Forever 21 Stores In New Jersey Could Close

Six Forever 21 stores could close in New Jersey, according to a list released days after the fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy.
The retailer on Tuesday released a list of nearly 180 locations that could close as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
These are the stores that could close:
- Deptford Mall; 1750 Deptford Center Rd, Space #2111,
- Hamilton Mall; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
- Hanover Commons (F21 RED); 200-240 Route 10 West Space 6-9, East Hanover
- Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38 #1175, Cherry Hill
- Short Hills; 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space D123, Short Hills
- Brunswick Square; 755 State Route 18 #190C, East Brunswick
Forever 21 said it will remain in many of the major markets in the country.
