North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

These Forever 21 Stores In New Jersey Could Close

Cecilia Levine
Forever 21 could close six stores in New Jersey.
Forever 21 could close six stores in New Jersey.

Six Forever 21 stores could close in New Jersey, according to a list released days after the fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy.

The retailer on Tuesday released a list of nearly 180 locations that could close as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

These are the stores that could close:

  • Deptford Mall; 1750 Deptford Center Rd, Space #2111,
  • Hamilton Mall; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
  • Hanover Commons (F21 RED); 200-240 Route 10 West Space 6-9, East Hanover
  • Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38 #1175, Cherry Hill
  • Short Hills; 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space D123, Short Hills
  • Brunswick Square; 755 State Route 18 #190C, East Brunswick

Forever 21 said it will remain in many of the major markets in the country.

Click here for more from CNBC .

