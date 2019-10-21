These Are American Dream Parking Rates

American Dream shoppers are going to have to open their wallets just to get into the mall.
Set to open this Friday in East Rutherford, American Dream is charging customers for parking.
Keep scrolling for the rates.
Regular Parking Rates
- 0 – 29 min Free
- 30 min - 3 hours $3
- Up to 4:59 hours/min $4
- Up to 6:59 hours/min $5
- Up to 7:59 hours/min $6
- 8:00+ hours $24 (Maximum all day rate applies)
Valet $10 - (standard parking fees apply). During events at MetLife Stadium, event parking rates are in effect.. Validation available on Event Day parking with the purchase of a Nickelodeon Universe ticket. Overnight parking is not permitted.
American Dream Hours
- Opening Weekend (Oct. 25 to 27)
- Friday 10am – 6pm
- Saturday - Sunday 9am – 10pm
- Regular Hours
- Monday – Thursday 9am – 10pm
- Friday – Sunday 9am – 1am
