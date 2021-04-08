Tequila Bar + Taqueria Coming To Clifton

A taqueria with two other New Jersey locations is making its way to Clifton.

Tio Taco will open Thursday, Aug. 5, at Route 3's Promenade Shops.

The menu features appetizers such as nachos, empanadas, ceviche and jalapeno cornbread ranging from $5 to $12.

Tacos are between $5 and $6, with burritos, chimichangas burgers and more entrees to choose from for $16 or less.

Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with drinks and apps less than $10.

