Teen TikToker Is Outearning Top CEOs By Millions

A teen social media star from Connecticut is outearning some of the most successful CEOs in the US by millions of dollars, according to new reports by Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

With 133 million TikToker followers, 17-year-old Fairfield County resident Charli D'Amilio, of Norwalk, who started posting to TikTok in 2019 -- has the video-sharing app's largest following, Forbes says. Last year, she brought in $17.5 million.

The median pay for chief executives of S&P 500 companies in 2020 was $13.4 million, the WSJ reports. Darren Woods was the highest-earning CEO of 2020, bringing in $15.6 million that year.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson made $14.7 million while Delta Air Lines' Ed Bastian brought in $13.1 million.

That leaves the teen TikToker at the top of the charts.

Most of D'Amilio's earnings come from advertising sponsorships on TikTok (one of her biggest being Dunkin' Donuts); her Hollister clothing line with her sister, Dixie; along with several other family TV shows on Hulu and Snapchat, Forbes says.

Dixie, Charli's older sister, is the second-highest earning TikToker of 2021, bringing in nearly $10 million with 57 million followers.

