The conveyor belts at East Japanese Restaurant have stopped for good.

The iconic Teaneck eatery known for the belts that wind through the restaurant has shuttered, township officials told Daily Voice.

It was not clear exactly when the Teaneck Road restaurant, located just off Route 4, shut its doors.

East — dubbed a "hidden gem" by many Yelp users — was long considered a rarity in the area.

