North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Taiwanese Bubble Tea Cafe 'Gong Cha' Opens In Fort Lee

Cecilia Levine
Gong Cha is open in Fort Lee.
Gong Cha is open in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: Allen Kim

A popular Taiwanese tea franchise is expanding to Fort Lee.

Gong Cha, one of the most internationally-recognized bubble tea brands, is now open on Lemoine Avenue.

Gong Cha, which translates to tribute tea for the emperor, was founded in 2006 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

It's known for its pearl milk tea, commonly known as bubble tea, and milk foam. The house specialty is the milk foam green tea.

Inside Fort Lee's Gong Cha.

Allen Kim

The cafe is offering a buy one, get one free promotion for pearl milk tea, taro milk tea, milk foam tea, strawberry green tea and lemon/winterlemon with basil seeds until Jan. 12.

Gong Cha, 1630 Lemoine Ave., Fort Lee

Get the news you need to know on the go.

