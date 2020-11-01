Sussex County Bed Bath & Beyond To Close

Bed Bath & Beyond in Sussex County is among two of the latest stores to shutter, recent reports say.

The Union-based company announced last year that 40 “underperforming” stores would be closed this year.

Included are stores located at 17 Hampson House Road in Newton and 141 Tuckahoe Road in Sewell, News12 says.

BB&B is just one of many national chains to be impacted by the “retail apocalypse” -- other notable names include Pier 1, which expects to close 450 stores, and Macy’s, which expects to close at least 28 stores, the report says.

At least 20 of BB&B’s “concept stores” (World Market, buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values) will shut down as well, according to the report.

