’Suspicious’ Package Brings Police, Bomb Squad To Parking Lot Of Warren County Walmart

A “suspicious” package brought police and bomb squads to the parking lot of a Warren County Walmart to investigate on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said.

The Pohatcong Township Police Department responded to the Phillipsburg store and requested assistance from the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., Phillipsburg EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad after observing what appeared to be a briefcase in the parking lot.

As the several additional emergency crews arrived, it was confirmed that the item was not dangerous, Pohatcong Police said.

Crews cleared the scene a short time later.

“We understand this may have caused an inconvenience to some, but we thank the public for your cooperation as your safety was our number one priority,” said PTPD.

