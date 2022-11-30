Sushi Spot Replaces Bergen County Bistro

Sushi lovers, rejoice! A sushi and sashimi restaurant has replaced one of Bergen County’s former bistros.

Superior Sushi is now open at 251 Pascack Rd. in Washington Township, its website says.

The spot is the former location of Lili’s Bistro, according to BoozyBurbs.

The menu features everything from sushi and sashimi to hibachi, teriyaki, udon, bento, ramen, and more.

Superior Sushi is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Deliveries are also available on DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats.

Click here to view the full menu.

Superior Sushi, 251 Pascack Rd., Washington Township, NJ 07676

