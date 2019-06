Basile's Pizza will be closing up shop in Wood-Ridge after 11 years.

The Valley Boulevard pizzeria made the announcement last week on Facebook, saying catering only will be offered as of June 10.

"It’s killing me that I just had to tell my employees about this," Sam Lazzaro said. "I’ve been struggling for a long time.

"We are so heartbroken."

