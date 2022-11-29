Stainless Steel Sippy Cups Sold Nationwide Being Recalled Due To Lead Poisoning Hazard

Authorities have announced a federal recall of popular baby bottle and sippy cup products that may have a faulty part that could prove a potential lead poisoning hazard for toddlers.

Green Sprouts announced a recall of its stainless steel bottles and cups that were sold nationwide at popular box stores and online retailers because the base of the product can break off, posing a lead-poisoning risk to children, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“The recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child,” officials said. “Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.”

There have been seven reports of incidents of the bottles' base breaking off and exposing the

Specifically, these items are subject to the recall:

Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles;

Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sippy Cups;

Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sip & Cups.

In total, approximately 10,500 units are subject to the recall.

According to CPSC, the items have these tracking number(s), which can be found printed on the base the product:

Six-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup: 29218V06985 or 35719V06985;

Six ounce Stainless Steel Sip & Cup Straw: 33020V06985;

Eight-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle: 29218V06985 or 35719V06985.

They were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with three closure options:

A silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle;

A silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a colored plastic lid, collar, and handle;

A silicone straw with a plastic screw-on flip cap.

The recalled items were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores across the country and on Amazon for between $14 and $18 between January and September this year.

Consumers have been advised to "immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups, (then) contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back.”

