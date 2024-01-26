So Cluckin' Good: Chicken & Waffle Joint Makes NJ Debut In Paramus Mall

An international fast food joint that puts a twist on chicken and waffles is making its New Jersey debut.

Chick 'n' Cone is coming to Bergen Town Center in Paramus, according to signage up in the mall next to Dunkin' Donuts and Target.

The menu is simple: "Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand-rolled waffle cone," the website says.

Sauces include Cinna-maple, kKck'nranch, Buffalo Blue, Yell BBQ, BBQ, and Peri Peri. Sides include Caj'nfries, Caj'ncorn, Mac'ncheese, while desserts are a variety of waffle-cone infused milkshakes.

Don't want a cone? Chicken tenders and a chicken sandwich are also available.

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.