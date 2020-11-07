SNEAK PEEK: Amazon Fresh Store Replacing North Jersey Fairway Market

An in-store Alexa, Dash Carts and Order Ahead are just some of the features of the Amazon Fresh, recently approved for the former site of Fairway Market on Route 46.

Amazon opened a pair of the innovative supermarket last August Woodland Hills and Irvine, CA, which opened in August. The one coming to Woodland Park will be similar to those, NorthJersey.com reports.

Here's what you can expect.

The Amazon Dash Cart, for example, allows shoppers to to skip the checkout line, and Alexa features to assist with shopping lists and better navigate the aisles, the Amazon website says. It's a small shopping cart that will allow customers to skip the checkout line using a QR code in the Amazon app.

Just place your bags in the cart, and when you're done, exit through the Dash Cart lane. The cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put into the cart the website says.

Customers can also utilize the Order Ahead service to request items from the deli, meat, and seafood counters. Use the Amazon app when you arrive at the store or on your way there, and you'll be notified when your items are ready.

Free same-day delivery and pickup options are available for Prime members. The store will have low prices and a variety of national brands -- including seafood, meats and produce, the Amazon website says.

Amazon Fresh's application was approved earlier this week by the Woodland Park Planning Board. It will be 59,350 square feet and will be hiring nearly 100 employees, NorthJersey.com says.

Jobs pay at least $15 an hour and come with a variety of benefit packages.

No word yet on opening date.

