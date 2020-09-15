Smashburger Closes 2 Locations In North, Central Jersey

A pair of New Jersey Smashburger restaurants have closed

The burger joint shuttered its restaurants in Hackensack and Toms River last month.

The Hackensack store was located at the Shops at Riverside, while the Toms River store was in the shopping plaza at 2 Route 37.

A company spokesperson told NJ.com the locations closed to "strengthen our position as a leading better burger restaurant."

Smashburger currently has 25 New Jersey restaurants, its website says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.