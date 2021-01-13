Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Slim Chickens Opens In Flemington, 14 More Locations Planned Across New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
A new chicken joint has opened in Flemington, with 14 more locations planned across New Jersey.

The menu boasts a variety of breaded-chicken meals including chicken tenders, wraps, sandwiches, salads, cake jars and more. 

Seventeen house sauces are also featured.

The Route 31 restaurant is owned by franchisees Paul and Jay Patel, who are at the helm of the New Jersey expansion, BoozyBurbs reports.

It was not clear where in the Garden State the other 14 stores will open.

Slim Chickens, 39. Route 31, Flemington

