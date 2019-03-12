Sibling Owners Of Lodi Restaurant Among '32 Restaurant Stars On The Rise' In America

A brother and sister from Lodi have been named among "32 Restaurant Stars on the Rise" in America by FSR Magazine.

Jenna and Joseph Cuccia own 17 Summer Restaurant (located at 17 Summer St.) in Lodi.

"From street fairs, to catering, to a brick and mortar, brother-sister duo Jenna and Joseph Cuccia have been together through it all," the site says. "And while their father always told them, 'It isn't a sprint, it's a marathon,' the Cuccia siblings have hit the scene fast."

The Cuccias opened their restaurant -- with Joseph as the executive chef -- in just three months. Within the first year they landed a James Beard House dinner and were nominated for an award from the foundation.

They have also been featured on CNBC's "Restaurant Start-Up."

The seasonal menu rotates but this week boasts popcorn, meat and cheese, celery root soup, seared shrimp, chestnut fettuccini, stuffed chicken, pork chop, steak for two, duck for two and more.

Click here for the full story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.