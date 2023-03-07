Shuttered Paramus Barnes & Noble To Reopen In Former Toys R Us Store

The shuttered Paramus Barnes & Noble is coming back to life.

The treasured book store will be replacing Big Lots! on Route 17 northbound, which is set to close in May, store associates tell Daily Voice. The space was formerly home to Toys 'R' Us.

"While we are sad to leave this location, we are excited for our next chapter," the store said.

Barnes & Noble of Paramus broke hearts last January when it announced it would be closing.

