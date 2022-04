A ShopWell grocery store is coming to Morris County, officials said.

An application has been filed for a 34,000 square-foot storefront occupying the former A&P location on Naughtright Road in Mount Olive Township, Mayor Rob Greenbaum said Friday.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Follow Mayor Rob Greenbaum on Facebook for the latest updates.

