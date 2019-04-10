Shake Shack Opening In Parsippany

The wait is almost over.

Shake Shack will be opening Monday, Oct. 7 in Parsippany.

The burger joint will be opening at the new Waterview Marketplace (where Whole Foods Market will open a month later).

Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day "roadside" burger stand known for its 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more.

The 3,620 square-foot Shack will feature an outdoor patio with ample seating for guests.

In keeping with Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Parsippany Shack’s tabletops will be made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes, chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials, and booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship

A fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal, Shake Shack has earned a cult-like following around the world.

Shake Shack will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Shake Shack, 70 Waterview Blvd., Parsippany, 862-286-2750

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.