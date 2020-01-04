Shake Shack Finally Has Projected Hoboken Opening

The Shake Shack dream is about to become a reality in Hoboken.

The burger joint is expected to open in the second quarter of this year, according to Michael Rawlins of RIPCO Real Estate, the company that represents Shake Shack in New Jersey.

The eatery will be moving into a five-story Washington Street building with 11 residential units and 5,700 square feet of commercial space on two floors.

Shake Shack's first application was denied by the Hoboken Zoning Board of Adjustment, but a resubmission was approved in November 2017.

An advertisement seeking a general manager for the Hoboken location posted last October has since been removed, but according to Rawlings, Shake Shack in Hoboken is definitely a go.

Shake Shack, 107-111 Washington St., Hoboken

