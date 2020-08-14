Rutt's Hut In Clifton Named Best Hot Dog In America

North Jersey residents don't have to go far for the best hot dog in the U.S.

The ever-popular Ripper from the River Road eatery eatery was named the cream of the crop by food website the Daily Meal.

"This iconic wiener starts as a normal hot dog that is then deep-fried, causing the crispy casing to split," the website said.

"But the key to this dish's success is in the sauce — or relish, to be exact. Rutt’s Hut has a secret recipe for the garnish, which includes a mixture of mustard and spices."

The original Rutt's Hut stand opened in 1928 and quickly gained popularity for their crunchy, deep-fried dogs that rip apart while you eat them -- hence, the name.

"The relish is just as famous as the hot dogs," its website says, "made with a secret blend of mustard and spices."

Rutt's Hut was also named one of the greatest old-school restaurants in America by the same website.

The eatery has been featured on numerous Food Network shows and the Travel Channel's "Deep-Fried Paradise." It's been listed in the book "1,000 Places to See in the USA and Canada Before You Die."

Rutt's Hut is open at 417 River Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for delivery and pickup orders only.

