North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Rutgers Grads Bring Popular Mexican Eatery 'Tacoria' To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Tacoria Photo Credit: MelsKitchen (Instagram)

A popular New Jersey Mexican eatery run by a pair of Rutgers University graduates is coming to Paramus.

Tacoria will be located inside of the Paramus Crossroads shopping center on the southbound side of Route 17. The eatery is expected to open this month or next.

Other restaurants in the plaza include Jersey Mike's, Mamoun's Falafel and Urban Bricks.

Tacoria is a build-your-own concept. Customers choose a base (salad, taco, burrito, nachos), a protein and side such, as Mexican street corn, chips and guac or avocado.

This will be Tacoria's sixth locations, with others in Jersey City, Millburn, Montclair, New Brunswick and Morristown.

Tacoria, 315 Route 17 S., Paramus

