Rumba Cubana Replacing Dog & Cask In Rochelle Park

A North Jersey restaurant chain will be taking over the Dog & Cask location in Rochelle Park, a recent report says.

Rumba Cubana, with restaurants in North Bergen, Clifton, Jersey City and Guttenberg, will be coming to Route 17 Southbound once the bar and grill moves out later this month, BoozyBurbs reports.

Last week, Dog & Cask announced it would be closing Oct. 16, and earlier this year, Rumba Cubana was eyeing a Bergen County location.

Rumba Cubana began in 2004 as Rumba's Cafe, launched by owner Alan Lopez -- four years after moving to the U.S. from Chambas, Cuba.

With a dream of opening a full-service Cuban restaurant, Lopez and his wife Nairelys opened Rumba Cubana in 2009 in North Bergen, later relocated to another location on Boulevard East, overlooking New York City.

In 2017, they opened the second restaurant in Clifton and recently brought Rumba Cubana to Jersey City -- now Rochelle Park.

Rumba Cubana offers Cuban tapas, soups, salads, sandwiches, traditional dishes, desserts, cocktails and more.

Rumba Cubana, 55 NJ-17, Rochelle Park

