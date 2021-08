Rumba Cubana has opened its Rochelle Park location.

This is the Cuban chain's fifth location and first in Bergen County.

Other locations are in Clifton, Jersey City, Guttenberg and North Bergen.

Click here for the website and menu.

Rumba Cubana is located at 55 Route 17 South, in Rochelle Park.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.