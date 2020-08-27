Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Roxbury Barnes & Noble Bookstore Closes After 26 Years, Nixes Ledgewood Commons' Reopening Plan

Valerie Musson
Barnes & Noble in Roxbury
Barnes & Noble in Roxbury Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Barnes & Noble in Roxbury has closed its doors after nearly three decades -- and will not reopen at The Shops at Ledgewood Commons after all.

“We have truly enjoyed serving our Ledgewood customers from this location for the past 26 years and appreciate your loyalty and support,” read a sign posted on the store’s door Tuesday.

The abrupt closure interrupts the town-approved decision to demolish the current location and relocate the bookstore to a different section of the mall.

"Yes, we can confirm that they pulled out," said Dan Ivers, a spokesman for The Shops at Ledgewood Commons' developer Advance Realty in a statement to TapInto.net.

However, developers still plan to raze the building and use the land for parking as well as a drainage retention system.

A new Walmart Supercenter, meanwhile, remains on track to open at the mall this October.

The closest Barnes & Noble store can be found about 12 miles east on Route 10 in Morris Plains Borough.

