Rising Forbes Star Brings 'Toastique' To Hoboken

If you're looking to catch a rising star, look no further than Toastique Hoboken.

The cafe chain's founder, Brianna Keefe, was named to the Forbes "30 Under 30" for food and drinks last year.

Toastique's grand opening is on Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1450 Washington St. and 15th Street. The Hoboken franchise is owned by Jude Sangillo.

With locations in Cape May County (Stone Harbor), Washington D.C., Virginia and Colorado, Toastique is a gourmet toast and juice bar. Toastique prioritizes fresh ingredients and combines the service of a fast-casual dining concept with the sophisticated ambiance of a sit-down restaurant.

Toastique will serve gourmet toast, cold-pressed juice, smoothies, bowls, espresso and coffee, and other grab-and-go options, perfect for any time of day. Menu prices will range from $8 to $15.

More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.