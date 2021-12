Retro Fitness is closing yet another location in New Jersey.

The gym announced its West Orange location on Prospect Avenue will close for good on Dec. 31.

Memberships will transfer to the Belleville location.

The gym made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 28.

During the pandemic, Retro Fitness closed its Paramus and Ramsey locations.

