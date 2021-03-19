Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Charged In Clifton Domestic Violence Stabbing Captured In Maryland
Business

Residential, Commercial Cleaning Service Opens In Phillipsburg

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Platinum Star Services has opened the doors of its new Phillipsburg location.
Platinum Star Services has opened the doors of its new Phillipsburg location. Photo Credit: Town of Phillipsburg via Facebook

A residential and commercial cleaning service has opened the doors of its new Phillipsburg location.

Platinum Star Services is now open at 326 Morris Street in Phillipsburg.

The Phillipsburg Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the launch of the newest addition to the city’s business landscape.

“The Town of Phillipsburg welcomes Platinum Star Services residential and commercial cleaning, owned by Aaron Coleman,” reads a post on the town’s official Facebook page.

Platinum Star offers residential and commercial cleaning as well as move-in and move-out sweeps, disinfection services and other special projects.

Follow the business on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Platinum Star Services, 326 Morris Street, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.