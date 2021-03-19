Residential, Commercial Cleaning Service Opens In Phillipsburg

A residential and commercial cleaning service has opened the doors of its new Phillipsburg location.

Platinum Star Services is now open at 326 Morris Street in Phillipsburg.

The Phillipsburg Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the launch of the newest addition to the city’s business landscape.

“The Town of Phillipsburg welcomes Platinum Star Services residential and commercial cleaning, owned by Aaron Coleman,” reads a post on the town’s official Facebook page.

Platinum Star offers residential and commercial cleaning as well as move-in and move-out sweeps, disinfection services and other special projects.

Follow the business on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Platinum Star Services, 326 Morris Street, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

