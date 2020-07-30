Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Report: Wayne's Willowbrook Mall Could Get BJ's Wholesale Club

Valerie Musson
BJs Wholesale Club, which has nearby locations in East Rutherford, Riverdale and Paramus, may soon open a new location at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, reports say.
Bulk retailer BJs Wholesale Club may open a new store at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, according to a new report.

A developer’s application with Passaic County officials describes a 105,031-square-foot store and tire center with a nearby gas station at 50 Route 46, JerseyDigs reports.

The plan was submitted by Seritage SRC Finance, LLC, which shares a registered address with Seritage Growth Properties in Midtown Manhattan, the report says.

The company previously had two leases with the wholesale store, according to the report.

The proposal will be discussed Thursday at the Passaic County Planning Board’s virtual meeting. A staff member said that the plans for the store have been “reviewed by staff, and it has been determined that the proposed site plan poses no impacts to any County facilities,” the report states.

The site plans also indicate that the store will be set near Dave & Buster’s in a part of the former Sears side of the property.

Other North Jersey BJs are located in East Rutherford, Riverdale and Paramus.

Click here for more from Jersey Digs.

