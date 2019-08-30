REPORT: Kmart Shutters Wayne Store

The Kmart in Wayne is among the four latest locations to shutter, according to a recent report.

The Hamburg Turnpike store, along with the Trenton, Wall and Somers Point locations, will have liquidation sales in mid-September, Kmart/Sears spokesman Larry Costello said.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice has not been filed by the company with the state.

Sears Holdings, a Kmart parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has been closing several stores across the U.S. -- more locally in Elmwood Park, Willowbrook Mall, Paramus Park and more.

