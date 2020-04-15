Report: Former Sears In Bergenfield Could Become Trampoline Park

The former Sears in Bergenfield may be turned into a trampoline park, according to a recent report.

An unnamed franchisee signed a lease for the building earlier this year, SABRE Realty's James Aug, a building owner representative, told NorthJersey.com.

Meanwhile, the Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting from March 2 included an agenda item regarding a change of use application by global indoor trampoline park chain Sky Zone, which has 11 existing locations throughout New Jersey.

The 33,000-square-foot building at 450 South Washington Ave., was once a skating rink. The building, still zoned for retail, has been vacant since the Sears closure in 2014, prompting the need for the change of use, officials said.

Also to be addressed at the meeting are traffic logistics, which include increasing the number of exits and ensuring that drivers entering and exiting the lot cannot make left turns from South Washington Avenue.

Further delays are also expected due to ongoing COVID-19 containment efforts.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.