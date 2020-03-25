'Relief Funds' Aid Sidelined Hoboken, Jersey City Servers And Bartenders

Several GoFundMe campaigns are popping up in an effort to aid Hoboken and Jersey City servers and bartenders out of jobs due to coronavirus shutdowns.

Onieals, Stingray Lounge and Grand Vin are just a few of the Hoboken locations that were forced closed last week by Gov. Phil Murphy in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"As everyone knows, the COVID-19 Virus has shut us down as a fully operating restaurant for the last week without end in sight,” reads the campaign for Onieals launched by Megan Fundora.

“We have decided to help flatten the curve by closing our doors completely.

There is no option for our tipped employees to work from home. We understand that this is a trying time for everyone, but we are humbly asking for your help. A little bit can go a long way for our staff."

“All donations will be split up between bartenders, servers and our barback, Ernesto.

We thank you for even considering to help us during this rough patch and we look forward to serving every one of our guests when we reopen our doors.”

Hoboken and Jersey City have long-standing reputations as prime North Jersey party spots. But they've undoubtedly taken a massive financial blow due to the restaurant, pub and bar closures.

While some fundraisers are launched independently, others are initiated through GoFundMe’s Small Business Relief Fund , which will “provide micro-grants to qualifying small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Here are links to other GoFundMe campaigns to help your favorite Hoboken and Jersey City bars and eateries.

