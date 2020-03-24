'Relief Funds' Aid Morristown Bartenders Sidelined By COVID-19

Several GoFundMe campaigns are popping up in an effort to aid Morristown bartenders out of jobs due to coronavirus shutdowns.

The Famished Frog, Grasshopper and South + Pine are just some of the Morristown locales that were forced closed last week by Gov. Phil Murphy in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Thousands of dollars had been raised on accounts for those bars -- and more -- as of Tuesday.

"If the kitchen is the heart of the home, restaurants are the heart of our community," reads the campaign for South + Pine launched by Leia Gaccione. "In this industry, we spend more time at the restaurant than we do at home- more time with our co-workers than with our own families.

"One of the reasons why I love this industry the most is because no matter whose restaurant you are in, you make a built in family, many of whom become life long friends.

"These people, our family, are the true backbone of this business and many of them are suffering right now. The scary part is that we do not know how long this will last."

Morristown -- which along with Hoboken has long been one of the most popular spots for party goers in North Jersey -- has taken a massive financial blow due to the restaurant, pub and bar closures.

A GoFundMe campaign dubbed "Fuel Our Finest" had raised more than $2,700 as of Tuesday. The effort was also launched for the healthcare workers at local hospitals.

Here are links to the GoFundMe campaigns to help your favorite bars.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

