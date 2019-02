Goodbye, Horizon Diner. Hello, Chick-fil-A.

The iconic Ramsey diner will soon be demolished and replaced by the fast food restaurant (including a drive-thru) NorthJersey.com reports .

Owner Stafford Saites says no one in the family was interested in taking over the business.

No word yet on opening date.

