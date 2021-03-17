Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Warren County Financial Advisor, 58, Scammed 2 Victims Out Of $200K Investment

Valerie Musson
Warren County Correctional Center
Warren County Correctional Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County financial advisor has been arrested after authorities say he scammed investors out of at least $200,000.

Brian Allen Day, 58, is accused of accepting at least $200,000 from two victims in order to “buy-in” to an investment opportunity that promised “substantial returns,” Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Day — who works in Hackettstown and lives in Port Murray — then used the funds for his personal financial endeavors instead, Pfeiffer said.

He was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree theft by deception, punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, and taken to the Warren County Correctional Center pending an initial court appearance.

The arrest is the result of a two-year investigation, authorities said.

Day was previously arrested in 2017 for filing false tax returns on behalf of his clients and misappropriating funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who believes they may be an additional victim is asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 475-6275 or after hours at (908) 689-3922.

