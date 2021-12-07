Contact Us
Portuguese Chicken Restaurant 'Port Of Peri Peri' Opens First NJ Spot

Cecilia Levine
Port of Peri Peri
Port of Peri Peri Photo Credit: Instagram user whjkhn (WK Photography)

A popular chicken franchise is coming to New Jersey.

"The Port of Peri Peri" will be opening a new location in East Rutherford, according to BoozyBurbs.

"We believe in family values and the dignity of all life," the restaurant's website says. "This mindset permeates our entire production system."

That means that Port of Peri Peri cares about the treatment of its chickens and its customers -- and puts an emphasis on healthy food.

"When we set out from a small town in Portugal- it was our aim to offer everyone the chance to eat great chicken cooked to succulent perfection on a open-flame grill," the website says. 

"Basted with our secret Peri Peri sauces, our unique zesty flavor just makes everyone to want more & more."

The restaurant does not appear to have any other locations in the Garden State, but does have spots in California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Texas.

The Port of Peri Peri is coming to Route 17 S., in East Rutherford. 

No word yet on an opening date.

