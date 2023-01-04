Portuguese Chef Draws On Family Recipes At New Jersey Shore Restaurant 'Lita'

A new restaurant featuring Portuguese fare is coming to the Jersey Shore this winter.

At Lita, Chef David Viana says he plans to draw on his family recipes.

The modern Iberian restaurant will be located at 1055 Route 34 in Aberdeen Township.

Steeped in tradition, influenced by the French and the Mediterranean, and inspired by the spices of the East Indies, the food of Portugal can be beautifully described as simple and satisfying, the restaurant says on its website.

Chef David is excited to use his talents and perspective, "to bring new life to a cuisine that has suffered years of neglect and boredom." Using his grandmother’s recipes and reintroducing ingredients like piri piri, paprika, clove, allspice, cumin, and nutmeg to meats, fish and other savory dishes, Chef David "looks to recapture the taste of his youth and combine it with NJ fresh ingredients and modern techniques."

That's not all: Adding to the uniquely Iberian experience will be cocktail aficionado Ricardo Rodriguez (via The Broken Shaker in Miami) and a bar program highlighting wines from the beautiful slopes of the Douro River, Alvarihno wines from the Minho, Vinho Verde from Ponte de Lima, session Vermouths from Spain, Madeira and Port wines.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.