A popular North Jersey restaurant got a visit from Barstool's Dave Portnoy.

The CEO who tours the country sampling pizza had high hopes for Dumont's Grant Street Cafe, excited to bite into their "bar pie."

It didn't disappoint.

"Light, good flavor, it's got the perfect amount of grease," Portnoy said from outside the restaurant.

He scored it an 8.2 — "a confident 8.2," he said.

