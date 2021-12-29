Popular Walmart Store Closed Due To COVID

A popular Walmart location in North Jersey has temporarily closed its doors to the public amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant, NJ Advance Media reports.

The Linden store on West Edgar Road was closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday morning, the outlet says.

Over 90 employees at the location had tested positive for the virus, NBC4 reports.

A Walmart spokesperson says they are taking the time to properly sanitize and restock shelves as part of a new company-initiated program to tackle widespread COVID-19 infections, according to NJ Advance Media.

