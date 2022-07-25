Popular Sussex County Party Store Closing Brick-And-Mortar Space Citing Theft, Inflation

A popular party supply store in Sussex County is closing the doors of its brick-and-mortar space citing theft, inflation, and customer rudeness.

The Sugar Sisters on Route 23 in Franklin will close its doors in September, the owners announced on Facebook on Sunday, July 24.

“Lisa and I regretfully announce that we are closing the doors to our brick-and-mortar store,” reads the post.

Meanwhile, everything is on sale “with the exception of a few select items” at the store, which has not raised its prices due to inflation, the post says.

The owners cite family, theft, inflation, and increased rudeness as the reasons for the store’s closure — however, customers can still access the Sugar Sisters’ merchandise online.

“We enjoyed our time with you all and we have formed many friendships,” the post continues. “This is not an end, but a new beginning. We are riding the wave to new horizons.”

“Please remember all of your local small business owners and support them as much as you can. These are your neighbors, and not big corporations.”

Sugar Sisters, 396 Route 23 Franklin, NJ 07416

