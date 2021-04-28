Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular Phillipsburg Diner Permanently Shutters

Valerie Musson
A popular Phillipsburg diner is permanently shuttering this weekend.

The Red Rose Diner on Route 22 is closing its doors Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of the Red Rose Diner,” reads the post.

“To our staff, you have shown grace, warmth, and dedication, and our gratitude for you all is immeasurable. To our customers, thank you for all the wonderful memories, the laughter, and the loyalty that you have shown us over the past four years.”

The diner extends well-wishes to its longtime customers and loyal fans.

“We are extremely humbled that so many of you embraced our restaurant and became a permanent part of our family,” the post concludes. “The friendships that were formed will last for many years! We wish you all the best for a happy and prosperous future and we hope to see you this weekend.”

The Red Rose Diner, 1102 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg

