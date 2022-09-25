Popular NYC Sushi Restaurants Expand To Bergen County

Chefs with experience running New York City sushi restaurants are bringing a sushi bar to Bergen County.

Okinami Sushi is set to open on Monday, Sept. 26 in Norwood, according to the restaurant's website.

Located at 460 Livingston St., Okinami's chefs have nearly 20 experience running Sushi Noz NYC, Morimoto NYC, and Domodomo NYC.

Okinami will offer "an affordable, yet high quality Japanese cuisine experience," its website says.

Click here for the Okinami website.

