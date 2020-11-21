Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Popular NYC Pizzeria Expands To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Song E Napule is expanding to Bergen County.
A popular New York City pizzeria is expanding to Bergen County.

Song E Napule in Greenwich Village is coming to The Parker development in Downtown Rutherford, BoozyBurbs reports.

The NYC restaurant is run by Ciro Iovine, a self-described dreamer, and father of three. 

A pizza chef since 13, Iovine met his wife, Austria, after three years in New York.

With help from his new love, and his brother, Giovanni, Song E Napule opened in January 2015. Click here to see the menu.

No word yet on an opening date.

Song E Napule, 106 Park Avenue, Rutherford

