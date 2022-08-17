Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut.

Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says.

The new 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for just under 200 customers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a full sports bar pouring all types of cocktails, according to JerseyDigs.com.

After fully opening on Thursday, August 18, Carnegie Diner in Secaucus will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to midnight, its website says.

Carnegie Diner is renowned for its fresh all-day breakfast menu and delectable desserts — especially its milkshakes:

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, 700 Plaza Dr., Secaucus, NJ 07094

