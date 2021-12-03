Popular North Jersey Restaurant Tacoria Opens New Hoboken Digs

One of North Jersey's most popular taco spots will be opening a new location in Hoboken.

Tacoria will be coming this summer to the Washington Street storefront formerly occupied by Frankie + Ava's Italian restaurant.

A group of Rutgers University graduates who opened their first restaurant in New Brunswick.

Tacoria became widely popular and quickly grew, with locations in Morristown, Montclair, Princeton, Jersey City and most recently Paramus.

The eatery is a build-your-own concept, where customers choose a base (salad, taco, burrito, nachos), then add a protein and side (Mexican street corn, chips and guac or avocado).

Tacoria will open in June or July at 208 Washington St., in Hoboken.

