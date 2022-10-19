Popular North Jersey Cupcake Shop Opens Jersey Shore Location

Sweet! One of New Jersey's favorite cupcake shops is expanding with a new location very soon.

The delicious treats at Mr. Cupcakes will be available at 515 Brick Blvd. in Brick Township sometime in November, Johnny Manganiotis tells Daily Voice on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Mr. Cupcakes was founded in 2007 and currently has three locations, the first located at 1216 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, the second at 684 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, and the third in the Paramus Park Mall, Paramus, the company's website says.

With more than 40 different cupcake flavors from the traditional Red Velvet and Carrot Cake to Peanut Butter & Jelly and French Toast, and even Italian Cookie there is something for everyone.

