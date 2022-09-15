Popular NJ Burger Spot Replacing Taco Joint

A rapidly-expanding New Jersey burger joint is expanding even more.

30 Burgers, established in January 2014, is opening near Hoboken's PATH station at 70 Hudson St., according to social media. The space had previously been occupied by Pico Taco.

The burger spot has 13 other locations in the Garden State and, you guessed it, offers 30 different types of burgers.

There seems to be a burger for everyone: TexMex, Mushroom Swiss, Bacon Royal and more.

"The focus here is certified Angus beef burgers dressed with innovative and tantalizing toppings, condiments, sauces, and anything else that tastes good on a burger," its website says.

"We are more than just beef, take a look at our menu for all of our chef inspired favorites."

No word yet on an opening date.

