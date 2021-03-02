Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Popular Morristown Pub Temporarily Shutters

Valerie Musson
Dublin Pub (4 Pine St. in Morristown)
Dublin Pub (4 Pine St. in Morristown) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular pub in Morristown has temporarily shuttered due to the frigid outdoor dining temperatures and the ongoing indoor capacity limits.

Dublin Pub on Pine Street will close its doors “for the time being” on Wednesday, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page.

“We feel this is the best decision,” the post says.

The closure is short-term, since the pub plans to reopen ahead of St. Patrick’s Day for a “week long” celebration.

“A special thank you to our loyal customers,” concludes the post.

“Be well. Stay safe. We will see you in March!”

